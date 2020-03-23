Grand Strand realtors put more precautions in place while showing homes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The coronavirus has not only impacted the day-to-day lives of millions across the country, it’s also impacted job security for many.
As for the real estate market around the Grand Strand, the threat of COVID-19 hasn’t stopped people from looking at homes.
Two realtors said the past week or so hasn’t been too bad for them. They’re still showing and listing properties, but both have put more precautions in place.
With social distancing being a top recommendation from health experts all across the country, real estate agents are also taking these precautions. To ensure the safety of the home buyer and the person or people listing the home, they suggest if someone is sick and planned to tour a property they should reschedule or do a virtual tour.
“If people are coming into the property and they are sniffling or sneezing, we are asking they not go into the homes," Eve Mahon, a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, said. "It is to the seller’s discretion on letting people in but we’re using extra hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes for things that you touch commonly like switches and door knobs.”
Jonathan Edmund, a realtor for Wave Beach Realty, said some are taking advantage of this time when it comes to closing a deal, thinking it could be a good deal for them.
“People are starting to think maybe they can get a deal on a property because of all of this going on, and in some instances, that is the case,” he said. “So, it’s not a bad time to buy just because of that alone because you have some sellers who are saying, ‘Oh, I need to get rid of my property because this virus is crazy’ and buyers are like ‘Oh, I can take advantage of this.’”
And with the growing spread of COVID-19, it’s causing a lot of jobs to temporarily shutdown. The Grand Strand is known for the hospitality industry and currently a lot of people are out of work until further notice.
So has that impacted real estate deals?
Both realtors said right now they haven’t noticed anything from this yet but both Edmund and Mahon said their biggest concern with the coronavirus is if everything were to shut down. Currently, both are still showing and listing properties as normal.
