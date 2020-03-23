Grand Strand Medical Center implements system to isolate, treat suspected COVID-19 cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand Medical Center has plans in place to isolate possible coronavirus cases.
The hospital launched a $1 million BLU-MED tent system on Monday that will help healthcare professionals isolate and treat suspected cases.
The portable field hospitals are used around the world to enable communities and emergency management organizations to respond rapidly to large-scale disasters and emergencies.
“We have been working around the clock to prepare for any potential scenarios we may see as a result of this new coronavirus,” says Marsha Myers, Chief Operating Officer. “Our colleagues are highly skilled at navigating emergency situations from our level 1 trauma center patients to major hurricanes, but they continue to impress us with their response to this challenge. We are fully committed to working with our partners to care for our community more than ever.”
The BLU-MED system will be used for patients who have lower severity symptoms so that they can be treated quickly and sent home to self-isolate and recover.
Patients should still go into the ER and be screened by staff upon entering. If it is determined that a patient needs to be isolated to prevent the spread throughout the waiting room, a greeter will escort the patient to the tent to be treated and evaluated.
Patients can expect to stay in the tent for no more than two hours. If the patient needs more care, they will be taken back to the ER for further treatment.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was on-site on Friday to inspect the BLU-MED tent and has licensed the hospital for the use of the mobile facility.
