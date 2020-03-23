Gov. Cooper to sign executive order keeping N.C. schools closed until May 15 due to coronavirus threat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday he will sign an executive order that closes public schools across the state for in-person instruction until May 15.
“I know many parents have been expecting something like this,” Cooper said during a press conference. “Many of you have become home school teachers in the last week, and I know this is extremely difficult for you and your children.”
Cooper said officials arrived at May 15 by looking at the CDC and public health guidance, “but as you know this is a rapidly evolving health crisis and if the guidance changes, we will adjust the order.”
At least 297 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in N.C., according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
