Florence to stagger city employee schedules to help stop spread of coronavirus

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Florence will stagger work schedules of some of its employees to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
According to a press release from the city of Florence, effective Tuesday, March 24, the city of Florence will begin its updated operations schedule. The city is staggering work schedules of some employees and sharing time between the office and home.
Florence city leaders request that customers call prior to visiting city facilities to determine if they can be assisted by phone, email or another method. To accommodate the new scheduling of employees, the city center at 324 W. Evans St., will close from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to the release. The center will operate from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and from 1:30 to 5 p.m.
