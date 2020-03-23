Florence to stagger city employee schedules to help stop spread of coronavirus

Florence city leaders request that customers call prior to visiting city facilities to determine if they can be assisted by phone, email or another method. To accommodate the new scheduling of employees, the city center at 324 W. Evans St., will close from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to the release. The center will operate from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and from 1:30 to 5 p.m.