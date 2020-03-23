FIRST ALERT: A few rounds of showers on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) Cloudy skies and a few rounds of showers and possibly thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday.
Cloudy skies will remain across the area tonight with a few spotty light showers and areas of mist and drizzle. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 50s inland and middle to upper 50s across the Grand Strand.
Wednesday will start off with cloudy skies and a few areas of light rain. The area will see a break in the showers from the late morning through the mid afternoon. With a few peeks of sunshine, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 60s. A second round of showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm or two will return by the late afternoon and evening.
Wednesday will see a few more showers lingering through the morning hours before drier air works in and shuts down the rain chances. Wednesday’s temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 70s with a gusty wind at times.