FIRST ALERT: Daily rain chances continue, another warming trend arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Widespread rain moved through the region overnight and those daily rain chances will continue for the first half of the work week.
As we head throughout the day today, we will hold onto an isolated shower chance throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Highs will reach the mid 60s today with mostly cloudy skies.
Rain chances will increase again this evening as another round of scattered showers move through the area overnight. Rain chances will be at 40% tonight and into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday’s forecast looks very similar to Monday’s with slightly warmer weather. Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s with another round of showers arriving late in the day and into the overnight hours. If there was a chance of storms, Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning would have the best chance this week.
The passing cold front will work through the Carolinas late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. In fact, the SPC has already highlighted part of the Carolinas under a level one of out five risk for an isolated strong storm or two Wednesday morning. While the threat is low, it is something to keep an eye on. Gusty winds would be the main thing we would have to watch as the front passed through Wednesday morning. The timing of this system should limit the severe weather potential.
After Wednesday, highs will climb into the 70s and 80s once again for the end of the work week. It’s a complete change of pace when you head into Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine and warm weather.
