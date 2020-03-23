FIRST ALERT: Daily rain chances continue, another warming trend arrives

The passing cold front will work through the Carolinas late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. In fact, the SPC has already highlighted part of the Carolinas under a level one of out five risk for an isolated strong storm or two Wednesday morning. While the threat is low, it is something to keep an eye on. Gusty winds would be the main thing we would have to watch as the front passed through Wednesday morning. The timing of this system should limit the severe weather potential.