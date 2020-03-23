DHEC announces 2 new coronavirus deaths in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Monday there are two new coronavirus deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of deaths statewide to five.
One patient was an elderly person from Clarendon County, who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who also had underlying health conditions.
“We unfortunately have to announce that our state has suffered two more losses related to COVID-19,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “On behalf of all South Carolinians, we express our deepest sympathy for the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals. We also share gratitude to the medical workers who cared for these individuals to the best of their ability as we all face this new disease together.”
There are currently 195 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state with 11 of those in Horry County, five in Darlington County, one in Dillon County, one in Florence County and one in Marlboro County
In addition to taking daily precautions for preventing against the spread of the disease, residents can take the following preparedness recommendations:
- Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic
- If you're sick, stay home from work, school, and public events
- Regularly wash your hands with soap and water
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Don’t share personal items
- Clean frequently touched surfaces
- Set up a separate room for sick household members
- Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group
Additionally, residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by:
- Periodically checking regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply at home
- Having nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins
- Getting copies and maintaining electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other sources and store them, for personal reference
- Talking with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.