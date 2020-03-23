Conway Police Department searching for missing woman

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
Alexis Marie Suggs, 21, was last seen March 18 around 4 p.m.
Suggs is described as white female with long, brown hair, blue eyes, about 5 foot 7 inches tall, and around 115 pounds.
Police responded to the area of 1201 Elm Street Saturday around 9 a.m. for the missing person case.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790 or 911.
