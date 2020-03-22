Some sew mask covers for healthcare workers, MUSC says they can’t accept

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As healthcare systems across the country are working to maintain mask supplies, people in Charleston want to use their sewing skills to help.
Federally recommended masks for healthcare workers include surgical masks and respirator masks, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“We are only using those (respirators) at this point If we are doing high risk, aerosolizing procedures,” Lowcountry emergency room Dr. Jennifer Braden said. “I think across the country there is not enough personal protective equipment to help take care of all the patients we’re expecting.”
A shortage of these supplies in other areas of the country have led hospitals in other states to ask volunteers to sew mask covers and cloth masks to use in the case of dwindling supplies.
Hundreds of people in Charleston have picked up on the trend, joining on social media to make mask covers.
“If a doctor does need to recycle the mask and wear the mask all day long, between patients they could switch the covers out and therefore at least minimize that amount of contact,” Sewer and organizer Caroline Baker said.
“Do we know if it’s going to work? We don’t. At least we feel like we’re doing something that we have control over,” Braden said.
But the Medical University of South Carolina says they cannot accept the homemade equipment.
“We appreciate our community’s thoughtfulness and generosity to sew masks. Currently, we are not accepting homemade masks,” Spokesperson Tony Ciuffo said in a statement. “Depending on the use of the mask and material used to make the masks, there is a risk for pathogens to be absorbed and concentrated in the material used. These pathogens (virus or bacterial) could pose a risk to our employees’ skin or respiratory tract when inhaled, as the amount of pathogens become more concentrated."
The Center for Disease Control says that homemade masks should be used as a last case scenario.
“We could be ahead of the game,” Baker said. “So that if there is a shortage here, we’ll be ready and if there’s not a shortage, even better. We’ll package them up and ship them off to somewhere where they can be used.”
MUSC, Trident and Roper St. Francis all say they currently have adequate supplies.
But crafters like Baker say they will keep on, in case the need ever arises.
“Still doing it. It’ll be there if they need it,” Baker said. “These are meant to support doctors and healthcare workers who are making tough decisions about supplies.”
