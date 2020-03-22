Some sew mask covers for healthcare workers, MUSC says they can’t accept

“We appreciate our community’s thoughtfulness and generosity to sew masks. Currently, we are not accepting homemade masks,” Spokesperson Tony Ciuffo said in a statement. “Depending on the use of the mask and material used to make the masks, there is a risk for pathogens to be absorbed and concentrated in the material used. These pathogens (virus or bacterial) could pose a risk to our employees’ skin or respiratory tract when inhaled, as the amount of pathogens become more concentrated."