Rep. Tom Rice lobbying federal leaders for $100 billion bailout of SC tourism economy

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - State political leaders are still attempting to combat the potential spread of COVID-19 in the Palmetto State. Alongside stopping the spread of the virus in the state, are the issues of the economic shutdown placed on many industries by the spread and the uncertainty surrounding how long it may last.
Rep. Tom Rice took to social media Sunday with a plan on how to help revive one of the industries hardest hit by the global pandemic; tourism.
“Small businesses and tourism are the back bone of the economy, especially in South Carolina,” Rice wrote in the Facebook post. The Representative attached a copy of a letter sent to federal leadership asking for the tourism industry to “be given $100 billion to support them during this pandemic " as a part of the third package.
The post can be read below in it’s entirety:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.