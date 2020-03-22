HCPD searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Loris man wanted in connection to multiple assaults

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are searching for a man they say is wanted for multiple assaults.
The department issued the call on social media Sunday. 39-year-old Bobby Joe Martin is wanted by police in connection to multiple assaults and malicious damage charges.
Police say he is known to frequent the Loris and Galivants Ferry areas, and may be driving a burgundy pickup truck with some damage and missing bumpers.
Anyone with information about Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.