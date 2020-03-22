HCPD searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Loris man wanted in connection to multiple assaults

Horry County Police are searching for a man they say is wanted for multiple assaults. (Source: Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | March 22, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT - Updated March 22 at 11:41 AM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are searching for a man they say is wanted for multiple assaults.

The department issued the call on social media Sunday. 39-year-old Bobby Joe Martin is wanted by police in connection to multiple assaults and malicious damage charges.

Police say he is known to frequent the Loris and Galivants Ferry areas, and may be driving a burgundy pickup truck with some damage and missing bumpers.

Anyone with information about Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520.

