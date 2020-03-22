FIRST ALERT: A wet and cool start to the new work week

Scattered rain showers remain likely through tonight. (Source: WMBF)
By Jessica Dobson | March 22, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 6:07 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After a dramatic temperature change today, cool and rainy conditions will lead us into our next work week. Tonight, rain will continue to grow more widespread. This will be the best chance for any sort of widespread rain activity.

Scattered rain showers remain likely through tonight. (Source: WMBF)

Tomorrow brings seasonable temperatures and continued cloud cover. Temperatures will be closer to our seasonable averages, climbing into the middle 60s. We’re expecting to start the morning off mainly dry, with another wave of scattered light rain working in throughout tomorrow afternoon.

Rain and cool temperatures continue throughout tomorrow. (Source: WMBF)

The start of our next work week looks to remain on the cooler side and more rain chances through at least parts of Wednesday.

Rain chances continue into our next work week. (Source: WMBF)

We’ll finally start to dry out with the return of sunshine and warming temperatures by late next week as temperatures potentially climb back to at or near 80°.