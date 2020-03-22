First Alert: Scattered showers turn widespread later tonight

If you’re looking for sunshine and no rain, you’ll have to keeping hoping for the next few days. We will start the work week on a cloud note with daily rain chances through Wednesday. While rain chances are at 30-40% through the first half of the work week, temperatures will climb quickly back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A cold front will briefly drop us a few degrees on Thursday as the sunshine returns through the weekend. Thursday-Saturday look perfect right now.