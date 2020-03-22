First Alert: Scattered showers turn widespread later tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There is a big noticeable change as you are waking up this morning. Temperatures have dropped behind the cold front and the cloud cover is back. We hit 84° yesterday in both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Now, temperatures will struggle to reach 60° for today.
Gusty winds will be accompanied by the cloud cover today. Wind gusts of 25-30 mph cannot be ruled out, especially early this morning. That will provide an extra chill to your morning walk, run or bike ride. Any morning plans, you’ll need the jacket.
Highs today will top out at 59° for Myrtle Beach and Florence. Someone will make a run for 60° but it will be tough with the cloud cover and northeast winds keeping us cool today. While the cold front is leaving the area, another disturbance brings scattered showers for this afternoon at 30-40%.
Rain chances will increase throughout the evening with the best chances arriving after sunset tonight.
Widespread rain looks more likely for a short period of time overnight tonight. Look for rain chances to go up to 70% overnight with another round of rain in both the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand. This rain will turn scattered throughout the overnight hours and into the morning. Look for most of the shower activity to be out of here by 5 AM tomorrow morning.
If you’re looking for sunshine and no rain, you’ll have to keeping hoping for the next few days. We will start the work week on a cloud note with daily rain chances through Wednesday. While rain chances are at 30-40% through the first half of the work week, temperatures will climb quickly back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A cold front will briefly drop us a few degrees on Thursday as the sunshine returns through the weekend. Thursday-Saturday look perfect right now.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.