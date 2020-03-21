Show me the money: What a stimulus check could look like

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of people on social media are saying “show me the money!” when they hear about a possible stimulus check from the government.
Congress is still working on details, but it sounds like the individuals could receive up to $1,200 and double that for married couples with hundreds more if you have kids.
The Senate GOP's plan is a part of a trillion dollar plus bill to try and help the economy recover from coronavirus concerns. We're told the stimulus check would be based primarily on your 2018 tax returns.
We asked financial expert Stewart Welch with the Welch Group about the impact this could have on families.
"This money is desperately needed. In fact, its needed now not two weeks from now which it looks like it may come out April 6th. Families are desperate. Layoffs are already happening. They're going to need the money to pay basic bills for basic essentials,” Welch said.
The bill is also supposed to help small businesses, which as we’ve been reporting are trying to find creative ways to stay in business.
