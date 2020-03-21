Robeson County confirms first positive COVID-19 case, patient quarantined

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) -- Officials in Robeson County say their county is joining the growing list of municipalities battling the spread of the coronavirus.
The county issued a release Saturday confirming a Robeson County resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is being monitored. According to the statement, the patient began developing symptoms sometime on March 12 and had the results confirmed by a private laboratory.
The release can be read below in it’s entirety:
A Robeson County resident that tested positive for COVID-19 is being monitored and is following isolation orders in this county. The private lab testing does not have to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and therefore this is considered a positive result. The patient remains at home. The patient is a resident of the county who traveled to Washington D.C. and subsequently developed symptoms March 12.
The patient was tested at a local health clinic. The Robeson County Health Department will work on identifying close contacts. CDC defines close contact as being within approximately 6 feet of a person for a prolonged period of time – 10 minutes or longer. Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, determine which if any additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.
Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory drops. Individuals should take the same measures that health care providers recommend to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. These include washing your hands repetitively, avoiding touching your face, staying home if you are sick and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow.
It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like Robeson County Health Department, CDC and NCDHHS. Please visit the Robeson County Health Department and the Robeson County Government Facebook, Instagram page and web site for links to CDC and NCDHHS. These sites are updated with the latest information.
Symptoms for COVID-19 are fever, cough and other lower respiratory illnesses (shortness of breath). If you have any questions please call the Health Department’s dedicated line at 671-3220 Monday through Friday 8:30 to 5:00 until further notice.
A take home message from this case, if you feel sick refrain from going to work and self-isolate yourself as much as possible. This will help reduce the number of people potentially exposed. Additionally, do not visit your health care provider without first calling so that your situation can be assessed.
