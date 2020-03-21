Police: Suspect charged with murder in connection to Florence County fatal stabbing

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence police say they have a murder suspect behind bars Saturday after a nearly week-long investigation.
Samuel DeShon Jackson is charged with murder in connection to the March 16 fatal stabbing of Michelle Leigh Payne of Kingstree. The Florence County Coroner’s Office says police found the 52-year-old dead in a vacant lot the 500 block of Barringer Street Saturday morning and a brief investigation led them to Jackson.
He has been transported to the Florence County Detention Center where he faces the additional charge of assault and battery in the first degree. The battery charge carries a $50,000 bond while Jackson was denied bond on the murder charge. Florence County police continue to investigate the incident.
Details are very limited at this time. WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
