Little River distillery makes hand sanitizer to meet growing hospital needs amid COVID-19 pandemic

Little River, SC (WMBF) - Twelve 33 Distillery in Little River hosted a different kind of BYOB event Saturday afternoon. They were distributing hand sanitizer. And all you had to do was bring your own bottle.
Owner Kevin Osborn says while they can still sell their spirits off the shelf, they can't host guests inside their distillery like usual under Governor Henry McMaster's orders for restaurants and bars to close.
“The industry started talking among itself a week or so ago, and we realized we’d be able to fill a need within our own individual communities," he says.
With the extra time on his hands, he decided they’d start to make hand sanitizer.
He says distilleries are the only businesses other than traditional manufactures who can actually do this, as they have the means to proof alcohol to standards set by both the FDA and World Health Organization. Osborn said for right now they’re giving it away for free to anyone who comes and brings a bottle to put it in. He says for now they’re sticking with four ounces just because he wants everyone to get some. He did say later when they get the bottles they ordered, he’ll charge a small fee just to offset the costs. But he said for now, they’re working to make sure groups who need it the most, like health care workers and EMS can have enough.
“Obviously really our first priority are really our first responders and health organizations right now in the community so, we’ve put out both on social media as well as through our email campaigns to reach out to us if you are in need of that and you are a health organization or first responders," Osborn says.
Osborn says they plan to deliver two gallons of hand sanitizer to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. He says they told him they are in very short supply. He also says they’re bringing some Tidelands Health in Murrells Inlet and the Conway Police Department.
People who came today said, they were thankful they could finally find some and were shocked the distillery was giving it away.
By state law as a distillery they are closed on Sundays.
