HGTC cancels spring graduation ceremonies amid coronavirus concerns

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Another event is being cancelled as fears surrounding the potential spread of the coronavirus escalate along the Grand Strand.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College announced Saturday, it will not hold a commencement ceremony for spring graduates.
The decision came via press release:
Under the direction of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order, Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) has made the decision to postpone Commencement and Pinning Ceremonies with further plans being announced at a later date. All College sponsored and Student Engagement events are cancelled including the Honors Garden Party, Professional Development activities, etc.
Please note:
- HGTC will complete the spring semester with academic courses being delivered in an online format.
- HGTC is awaiting the Governor’s approval as to how the College can conduct small group instruction through labs, clinicals, and internships.
In an email to all HGTC employees Dr. Marilyn M. Fore, HGTC President, expressed the following sentiments: "We will continue to monitor this ever-changing situation and keep you apprised of the latest developments and decisions that may impact the College. Please know that your health and safety are at the top of my mind. My deepest thanks to all staff, faculty, and Cabinet members for their efforts in ensuring the continuity of operations and in keeping our community safe."
HGTC employees are encouraged to continue checking HGTC email, the HGTC Coronavirus Advisory Page, and the College’s social media channels daily for any future updates.
