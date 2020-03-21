HGTC cancels spring graduation ceremonies amid coronavirus concerns

In an email to all HGTC employees Dr. Marilyn M. Fore, HGTC President, expressed the following sentiments: "We will continue to monitor this ever-changing situation and keep you apprised of the latest developments and decisions that may impact the College. Please know that your health and safety are at the top of my mind. My deepest thanks to all staff, faculty, and Cabinet members for their efforts in ensuring the continuity of operations and in keeping our community safe."