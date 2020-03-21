Fort Bragg reports fourth positive COVID-19 case

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - A fourth positive case of COVID-19 was reported on Fort Bragg, the military installation announced Saturday.
The latest case was a mid-20s dependent of an active service member who had recently traveled out of state. Both the dependent and the service member are quarantining in isolation at their home on the base.
Two of the four people who have tested positive at Fort Bragg are in their 20s.
The Womack Army Medical Center’s Department of Public Health is investigating where these people may have had contact with others and working to notify those who fall under guidelines for additional monitoring and testing.
The fort will go to minimum essential manning on Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.