FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues today with changes arriving for Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another warm, summer-like day is on tap across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Temperatures will steadily climb into the upper 70s along the beach and into the low and mid 80s across the Pee Dee. A few spotty, pop-up showers can’t be ruled out as well with a 20-30% chance of rain possible.
However, that summer-like warmth and sunshine will come to an end with a cold front today. Cold air will filter in for our Sunday with highs topping out in the 60s for most.
Along with cooler temperatures for the second half of the weekend, increasing rain chances are looking likely. The best chance for rain will likely take place during the second half of our Sunday with scattered rain lingering into our Monday. Otherwise, off and on rain chances continue our next work week.
Temperatures will rebound steadily throughout the week, with another warm end to the week looking likely as highs potentially climbing back into the mid 80s again towards the end of next week.