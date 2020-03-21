Doctor warns young people also at risk for coronavirus, need to social distance

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With more cases growing not just in South Carolina but across the country, doctors want to continue to urge people of all ages, not just older Americans, to practice social distancing.
Vice President of Medical Affairs at Tidelands Health Dr. Gerald Harmon said he understands why young people wouldn’t want to stay inside and would head to the beach when the weather is nice. However, he said everyone needs to do their part and social distance to keep the virus from spreading.
Numbers from the CDC show that while many of the people who die from coronavirus are older, young people can still get sick. Harmon said not only can young people still get sick, but they can also still spread it to others who might have worse symptoms or not recover.
He said even people in their twenties can still get sick.
“That’s the reason we talk about social distancing. That’s the reason we’re not just yelling, ‘Hey old people get off the streets.’ What we’re asking is that we practice social distancing, community hygiene if it were, eliminate exposure to a larger group of folks and limit community spread of this obviously contagious disease,” Harmon said.
He said they need to hear that not only could they get sick, but social distancing is also a team effort.
“We gotta tell the young folks, I gotta tell them, you’re gonna have to do the best you can to change your paradigm. You can’t go to large gatherings... you can’t go to a private party. You’re gonna wanna be social. I know that it’s inherent in the social animals we are, but you’re gonna have to maintain social distance," Harmon said.
Harmon did say he thinks there’s nothing wrong with spending time outdoors by yourself.
