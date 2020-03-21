Deputies confirm body found in park is missing Pawleys Island official

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says crews recovered the body of a Pawleys Island man Saturday.
Sheriff Carter Weaver confirmed late Saturday afternoon that the body is that of 84-year-old Jimmy McCants, who had been missing since March 9.
“I am sorry this is the outcome but, hopefully, this will help give the McCants family closure," Weaver said.
Weaver says the man was identified by physical appearance, clothing and a photo ID. He said the family has been notified of the discovery.
Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday at Grand Strand Medical Center.
McCants’ body was found on the northern shore of Georgetown’s East Bay Park peninsula at approximately 2:43 p.m., Weaver said.
“We are thankful for the family who found the body and called authorities,” Weaver said. “We are also thankful for the citizens of Georgetown County for all their help in the search along with the participating agencies."
Deputies said teams from Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Midway Fire Rescue, Georgetown County and Georgetown City Fire, the Georgetown County Technical Rescue Team, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, the State Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Coast Guard had been searching the area for him.
McCants disappeared on March 9 after telling his wife he was going to run errands. His vehicle was found later that day near U.S. 17.
The town of Pawleys Island lists as chairperson of its planning commission.
Anyone with information on the death investigation is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
