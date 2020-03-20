TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on Highway 17 in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple agencies responded to a crash Friday night that sent one person to the hospital.
Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a single-vehicle crash along Highway 17 near Heather Glen Way in Little River.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Crews have had to block the southbound lanes while authorities investigate and clear the crash. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
