Suspect Search: One suspect is accused of choking his victim until she passed out

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One suspect is charged with choking his victim until she passed out.
Authorities said a second suspect had theft on her mind, but she wasn’t after the typical loot.
Horry County police are looking for Hakeem Rashad Hilliard.
Earlier this month, authorities responded to a domestic violence incident on Carolina Road in Conway.
Officers said Hilliard had already run away before they arrived at the scene.
The victim said she and Hilliard had a verbal disagreement, which turned into a physical altercation so she told him to leave. The victim said Hilliard put his hands around her neck and choked her causing her to lose consciousness while he pulled her from inside the house into the parking lot.
The victim said she felt her body go limp. When the victim regained consciousness, she said Hilliard still had her by the neck and she yelled for help. The victim said her father came to the door and called 911.
The victim said this isn’t the first incident between her and the suspect.
Hilliard is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
He’s 25 years old with a last known address of Harvestere Circle in Myrtle Beach.
Horry County police are also searching for Marie Elizabeth Kennedy.
Last month, authorities responded to Barcelona Lane in reference to a financial transaction card fraud theft that occurred at Liberty Church Road in Loris.
The victim said she was made aware her food stamp card had been used at Food Lion once for the amount of $110.10 and a second time for $37.47.
Kennedy is charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud in a six month period.
She’s 38 years old with a last known address of Liberty Church Road in Loris.
