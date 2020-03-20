Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office warns community about coronavirus-related scams

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to wary of scammers taking advantage of people’s anxiety over the coronavirus.
Authorities said one couple was called by a scammer recently, claiming their granddaughter had been arrested and asking them to send money immediately to keep her from being put in jail and exposed to the coronavirus.
RESOURCES ALERTING YOU TO CORONAVIRUS-RELATED SCAMS:
They said other scams involve coronavirus safety kits, COVID-19 testing kits and other healthcare services. It’s important to know that coronavirus testing kits are not available to the public.
Deputies said that anyone using fear of the coronavirus as a sales tool should be viewed as irregular.
If you have questions about any coronavirus solicitation, call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
