North Myrtle Beach closing all city buildings to the public starting Monday
By WMBF News Staff | March 20, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 5:34 PM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach announced all city buildings will be closed to the public starting on Monday.

City officials said that all city services will continue to work on a regular schedule and all city employees will report to work as usual.

Many residents will be able to conduct business with the city online.

Here are the online options available for residents:

The city added that the beaches are open but law enforcement is patrolling and will ask large crowds to spread out.

City parks are also open. The city said that playground equipment, picnic tables, picnic shelter floors are pressure-washed three times a week.

