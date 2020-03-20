North Myrtle Beach closing all city buildings to the public starting Monday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach announced all city buildings will be closed to the public starting on Monday.
City officials said that all city services will continue to work on a regular schedule and all city employees will report to work as usual.
Many residents will be able to conduct business with the city online.
Here are the online options available for residents:
- Renew business licenses and pay hospitality taxes at https://northmyrtlebeach.progressivecloud.net/webrenewals/
- Pay utility bills at https://www.govhost.com/northmyrtlebeach-sc/
- Use the Drive-Thru at City Hall to drop off business license applications and renewals, and to make hospitality tax and utility bill payments.
- Complete all planning and development permits (including payments) and plan review processes at https://northmyrtlebeachsc.viewpointcloud.com/
- Applications for resident and nonresident property owner parking decals may be submitted at https://northmyrtlebeach.vc3.com/main/default If you experience problems, please call 843-280-5509 for assistance (Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm).
- If you experience a problem with an online service other than parking decal applications or if access to the service you need is not available online, please call 843-280-5555 (Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm), and we will connect you to the person who can help you.
The city added that the beaches are open but law enforcement is patrolling and will ask large crowds to spread out.
City parks are also open. The city said that playground equipment, picnic tables, picnic shelter floors are pressure-washed three times a week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.