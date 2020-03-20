Myrtle Beach mayor: Police to begin controlling crowds on beaches, no plan to close

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The coronavirus epidemic continues to have an impact on local communities across the country and world. The Grand Strand is no exception.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said Friday that the city is not closing beaches.
“We want people to be able to get out and get sunshine and fresh air. But we will be taking other measures,” Bethune said.
The mayor noted that because of spring break, starting Friday, police will be actively on the beach controlling crowds.
Bethune also said the city is looking at every possible option to assist local businesses who have been impacted because of the coronavirus epidemic.
“We are working very closely with our Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce to try to put together small business forums for small business loans,” Bethune said.
The mayor added that the city is working on plans to possibly differ payments and offer installments for paying things like business license fees and certain utilities.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.