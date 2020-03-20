Myrtle Beach Mall temporarily closing in response to COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Mall announced it would temporarily close its doors Friday night in response to the coronavirus threat.
According to a press release, the Myrtle Beach Mall will close at 7 p.m. March 20 and remain closed until further notice.
Mall management said that upon closing on Friday, a deep cleaning will be initiated immediately, then again prior to the re-opening.
Exterior entrances from the parking lot into Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Books-a-Million, and JC Penney will remain open as long as those retailers continue to be open to the public, the release stated.
Myrtle Beach Mall is located at 10177 N. Kings Hwy.
