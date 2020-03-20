MUSC Florence chief medical officer talks about curbing the spread of COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The chief medical officer at the Medical University of South Carolina in Florence discussed why all the closures in the state are so important to slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Dr. Rami Zebian said that closing businesses, schools and closing restaurant dine-in areas is important in limiting the public to exposure of the coronavirus.
Zebian said that public events, restaurants, and some businesses place people in confined spaces where the virus can be easily spread. He explained that it only takes one infected individual to put an entire population of people at risk of contracting the disease.
Zebian wants everyone to take this very seriously and understand that the only way the spread can be curbed is by practicing safe social distancing. He believes that everyone plays a role in helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“I have a personal plea to each and everyone who sees this to please take their role seriously. This is a community problem. It is a world problem. It is a pandemic, and everyone needs to take their role seriously,” Zebian said.
Dr. Zebian also said this virus must be taken seriously by all people regardless of age or health. He said that since the coronavirus is a viral illness it affects all people differently regardless of age.
While older people do have a higher risk of being infected, Zebian said that throughout the world, healthy doctors and nurses have been infected by the virus and younger people have died. He wants the public to know that the virus does not discriminate age and at some point, could affect everyone.
“The virus can be spread by contact, we talked about shaking hands, don’t shake people’s hands, use an elbow dap and keep a safe distance between each other,” Zebian said.
Zebian wants to remind those that if they feel ill or have come in contact with someone who has contracted the coronavirus to please use MUSC’s telehealth resources and do not come to the hospital and put staff or other patients at risk.
