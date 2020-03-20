Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing, endangered man

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered man.
Police are searching for Victor Sessions who seen on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. leaving the Merrill Gardens Senior Living Center on 3501 Merrill Pl in his white 2005 Buick Rendezvous headed towards Awendaw.
“Mr. Sessions is an 80-year-old white male with dementia,” MPPD officials said. “He has grey hair, wears glasses, is approximately 5′10” and is 170 pounds."
According to police, he was last seen wearing blue jeans, white sneakers, and a button up beige and white pattern shirt.
Police said Sessions’ family lives in Murrells Inlet and they believe he was heading in that direction but got lost.
He was last seen at 4:40 p.m. near Buck Hall Road in Awendaw by a family friend who did not know he was missing.
Anyone with information can call police or email cgerman@tompsc.com
