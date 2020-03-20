McMaster’s request for disaster assistance for SC’s small businesses approved

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s request for the agency to offer disaster assistance to the state’s small businesses.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, McMaster requested the disaster declaration in a March 17 letter to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza.
The disaster declaration means that South Carolina’s small businesses that have suffered substantial economic injury as a result of the COVID-19 virus may qualify for low-interest federal disaster loans, the release stated. All 46 counties are included in the disaster declaration.
“These low-interest loans are of monumental importance to our business community," said McMaster. "There's no doubt that our state's small businesses have suffered losses throughout this incredibly difficult time, but help is on the way. To have Administrator Carranza approve our request so quickly shows that President Trump’s administration is fully committed to helping our businesses recover from the impact of this virus.”
South Carolina’s businesses can apply online by clicking here.
