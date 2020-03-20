Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Christmas Day shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton man was charged Friday with murder in connection with a deadly shooting on Christmas Day.
According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Michael Lane Breeden was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Breeded is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond for the murder charge, the release stated. He was already in custody after a search warrant was executed at his home on Jan. 7, according to authorities.
During a search of that home, authorities said a firearm was found and seized. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and given a $100,000 secured bond, the release stated.
The new charges against Breeden stem from a Dec. 25, 2019 robbery and shooting that happened in the 500 block of Avery Road in the St. Pauls community.
Authorities said the victim, 54-year-old Richard Gilchrist, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a medical center for treatment and later died on Jan. 3 from injuries sustained, the release stated.
Robeson County criminal investigations and homicide divisions investigated the case.
The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Fayetteville Police Department, and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
