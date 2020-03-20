Man charged in connection with deadly Dillon County shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last weekend in Dillon County.
According to information from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Marquis Antoine McRae has been charged with murder and is currently being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.
The charge stems from a weekend shooting in the Riverdale community. William Caine Clark, 23, of Dillon, died March 16 at McLeod Regional Medical Center from injuries sustained.
