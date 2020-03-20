Little River distillery to begin selling hand sanitizer amid virus outbreak

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A distillery in the Little River area will begin selling hand sanitizer in response to the coronavirus epidemic.
“Keeping hands germ-free is crucial to curtailing the spread of #COVID_19. Our distillery has the potential to help alleviate this critical situation,” a Facebook post from Twelve 33 Distillery states.
The distillery said Thursday afternoon that they are awaiting shipments of 4 ounce bottles and expect to have them available for purchase in-store “within 24-48 hours.”
For complete coverage of the coronavirus epidemic, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.