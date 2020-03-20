HTC moves to drive-thru, appointment only services due to COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Amid the coronavirus outbreak, HTC is adjusting the availability of their retail office services.
Starting Monday, March 23, HTC retail locations will be available by appointment only, according to a press release. Appointments will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Drive-thru service will be available at the following locations:
- Conway: 3480 Hwy 701 North, Conway, S.C., 29526
- Little River: 2370 Highway 9E, Longs, S.C., 29568
- Loris: 4350 Main Street, Loris, S.C., 29569
- Murrells Inlet: 9500 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, S.C., 29576
- Socastee: 6009 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach, S.C., 29588
“Appointments with the HTC retail team are for equipment changes or wireless service needs. To make an appointment at an HTC retail office, call 843-369-8100. All HTC retail locations will be closed on Saturdays and will temporarily suspend extended hours,” the release stated.
The company said they want to reserve appointments from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for community members at “highest risk for illness, including those members over 65 and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health issues that may make them susceptible to infection.”
According to the release, HTC members are encouraged to conduct service requests, pay bills and conduct other HTC business matters online.
