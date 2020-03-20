Grand Strand churches plan to stream Sunday services online amid coronavirus concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many churches across the Grand Strand will be empty this Sunday.
Since large gatherings have been banned as a result of the coronavirus, many church services will be streamed online instead.
For some churches, streaming online is nothing new. Carolina Forest Community Church already streams their services through Facebook Live, but Pastor Tyler Edwards said meeting in person is the best way to connect to a church community.
“There’s never a supplement for the power of presence,” Edwards said. “Being together is always going to be a mandate of scripture and one of the most important aspects of Christian life.”
For other churches though, streaming is something new to figure out.
Services at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Garden City have never been live streamed before, but staff there is working to make it happen for this weekend.
“It’s going to look and feel very different,” Pastor Brad Bellah said. “We’ve never done that live at this point, so that’s going to be a learning curve for us.”
Shepherd at the Sea will also have drive-thru communion.
Online services are also uncharted territory for Surfside United Methodist Church.
Still, another concern is the potential for Easter services to have to move online.
“Our prayer is that we will be back here and that it will be a wonderful, celebratory, ‘He is risen’ kind of experience and that we will worship together, but our fear and the reality is that may or may not happen,” Pastor Scarlett Hester said.
Hester said Easter, which is four weeks away, provides an opportunity to welcome newcomers to the church, as well as potentially bringing in extra tithing money. The concern of missing both is real.
While the unknown is leading to a lot of unanswered questions, Edwards said faith in God is important to have during times like these.
“If we’re focusing on what’s happening around us, yeah, there’s a lot to be afraid of,” Edwards said. “There’s a lot to worry about. But if our focus is on Jesus, and we look throughout the history of the world and how he has been delivering and rescuing and working through the lives of his people, then it doesn’t matter what’s around us. We know the one who gets us through it.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.