Grand Strand activates $1 million tent system for treatment of COVID-19 patients

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand Health has a new plan to screen patients who believe they have the coronavirus.
Hospital officials said starting Friday afternoon, patients showing symptoms will be examined by health officials and seek treatment in their Blue Tent Medical System.
“It gives us more room to take care of the patients if we get an influx or any surge. If we start seeing multiple patients with respiratory issues, they can come out here and it doesn’t take over the emergency room itself,” says Amy Gurano, ER director at the hospital.
Officials estimate the system comes with a close to $1 million price tag. It’s the first time a system of its caliber has been activated in the Palmetto State since 2015.
“It allows us more flexibility in where we can put patients,” says Matt Tumbelson, director of emergency preparedness and security .
Tumbleson added the system has one final hurdle to jump through before seeing patients. Members of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control are expected to license the use of the tent following an inspection some time Friday afternoon.
