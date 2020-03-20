Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to offer prescription pick-up, delivery for seniors, high-risk residents

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will begin delivering prescription medications to older adults and other county residents identified as high-risk to complications from the coronavirus, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.
A GCSO press release said the deliveries will begin on Monday, March 23. The sheriff’s office has already coordinated with county pharmacies on pick-up and delivery of prescriptions under these guidelines:
- People call their pharmacy as they normally do for a prescription and inform someone a deputy will pick it up for delivery;
- The person prescribed for the medicine calls the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Friday to arrange a pick-up and delivery;
- The medication’s cost has been pre-paid;
- The recipient shows the deputy a valid photo ID to prove ownership and signs for the prescription.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are at higher risk from severe illness include adults 65 years of age or older, pregnant women, and those with underlying medical conditions that include heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, HIV and asthma.
“Please be patient with us as we get this underway, and I hope this helps stop the spread in some small way,” Weaver said.
