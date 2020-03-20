Former S.C. Governor Beasley says he has tested positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, former South Carolina Governor David Beasley confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19.
Beasley, who currently serves as the World Food Programme’s executive director, made the announcement in a statement on the organization’s website.
“I want you to be among the first to know that in the past few hours I have received confirmation, after testing, that I have the COVID-19 virus,” Beasley wrote. “I began feeling unwell this past weekend after returning to my home in the United States from an official visit to Canada and I took an early decision to go into self-quarantine, five days ago.”
Beasley, who noticed he wasn’t feeling well this past weekend following a trip to Canada, said his symptoms “have been relatively light, and I am in good spirits.” Beasley said he and the organization are working to find anyone he may have been in contact with prior to knowing he was infected.
Beasley added that he intends to keep working, but he is currently in self-isolation.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.