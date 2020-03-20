FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While not a washout, rain chances will increase into the weekend.
The Spring warmth continues Saturday as afternoon highs hit 76° along the Grand Strand, 79° farther inland. While we start the day dry, we’ll likely see a few showers and storms develop into the afternoon. Some of these will linger through sunset, especially closer to the coast.
Cooler weather filters in to end the weekend as afternoon highs drop to around 60°. Skies remain overcast most of the day with rain chances increasing late in the day. Some light showers are around early in the day with the chance of heavier rain after sunset. Rain totals through Sunday night could approach 1″.
Few showers linger Monday as warmer weather begins to filter back-in. Expect afternoon highs to return to the 70s through mid-week.
