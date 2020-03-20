Events at Myrtle Beach Convention Center postponed due to coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several events set to take place at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center have been postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic.
- The Eastern Cheer event scheduled for April 4 has been postponed. Please call 800-966-5867 for more information.
- Merchant Distributors and Performance Foodservice Inc. event has postponed their upcoming events. Call 828-725-4100 for more information.
- The Singing in the Sun event has been postponed until April 2021.
- Grand Strand Largest Job Fair has postponed until further notice. For questions, call 843-448-1041.
- Cheer Ltd National at CANAM competition has been postponed. The event was set to take place March 20 to March 21. According to their website, the event is now set to take place April 18 to April 19.
- Battle at the Beach event scheduled this month has also been postponed.
