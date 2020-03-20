DHEC announces 45 new coronavirus cases in S.C.; Horry County has 2 new cases; Florence, Darlington counties have first cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Friday there are 45 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number statewide to 125 cases in 25 counties, including eight in Horry County.
The new cases are:
- Aiken County: 1 new case
- Anderson County: 3 new cases
- Beaufort County: 1 new case
- Berkeley County: 1 new case
- Charleston County: 1 new case
- Clarendon County: 1 new case
- Darlington County: 1 new case
- Florence County: 1 new case
- Greenville County: 5 new cases
- Horry County: 2 new cases
- Kershaw County: 7 new cases
- Lexington County: 3 new cases
- Orangeburg County: 2 new cases
- Pickens County: 1 new case
- Richland County: 14 new cases
- Sumter County: 1 new case
“The public needs to take our recommendations to prevent spread seriously so we can best protect our family, friends and neighbors,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “Unfortunately, these case numbers will continue to increase. The agency is working around the clock to prevent the spread of this disease, focusing on those who are most high-risk for experiencing severe illness from the disease. I’d like to remind all South Carolinians that we all have a responsibility to take the recommended steps for limiting spread.”
According to DHEC, 1255 tests have come back negative for COVID-19, while 125 are positive.
There has been one death in South Carolina as of Friday from complications stemming from the coronavirus.
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
