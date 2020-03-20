Darlington County School District to provide bonus for bus drivers, food service workers

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – In a unanimous vote, the Darlington County School District approved bonuses Friday to all bus drivers and food service employees who are preparing and delivering meal bags to students who are home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The bonuses come following Gov. Henry McMaster’s order for all schools, colleges and universities statewide to close through at least March 31.
“This is a way for us to let them know that we understand they are doing the heavy lifting right now. They are our superstars during this crisis,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent of the Darlington County School District.
According to the school district, the bonuses, which will be $100 net after taxes, will be given to those employees who helped serve food all five days during the first week of closures, and will be in addition to their normal pay. The bonuses will continue weekly for as long as the food distribution continues.
In addition to the bonuses, the school district announced beginning the week of March 23, the food distribution will shift from occurring every weekday to occurring on Mondays and Wednesdays only.
