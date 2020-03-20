Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Marlboro County crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died after crashing into a tree Thursday night in Marlboro County.
Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown identified the motorcyclist as 51-year-old Carl Spruill from Dillon.
Troopers were called to the wreck around 8 p.m. on Calhoun Road.
Investigators said a Kawasaki motorcycle was heading northbound on Calhoun Road when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Troopers said Sprull was not wearing a helmet.
