Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Marlboro County crash
By WMBF News Staff | March 20, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 3:16 PM

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died after crashing into a tree Thursday night in Marlboro County.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown identified the motorcyclist as 51-year-old Carl Spruill from Dillon.

Troopers were called to the wreck around 8 p.m. on Calhoun Road.

Investigators said a Kawasaki motorcycle was heading northbound on Calhoun Road when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Troopers said Sprull was not wearing a helmet.

