Conway Medical Center confirms 1st positive coronavirus case

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center confirmed its first positive case of the coronavirus.
CMC was notified by its private lab partner Quest that a patient tested positive.
The patient is currently hospitalized in isolation.
COVID-19: Frequently asked questions
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Thursday there are 81 positive coronavirus cases, and six of those are in Horry County. It’s not clear if the case at Conway Medical Center is included in that number.
The confirmation of the case at CMC comes just hours after Gov. Henry McMaster announced that starting at noon tomorrow, South Carolina hospitals will no longer allow visitors inside, with the exception of patients in end-of-life circumstances.
CMC officials said they are screening all patients and employees prior to entering the hospital.
CMC also has a tent set up outside of its Emergency Department entrance to screen and test patients who are at the facility for emergency treatment. The tent allows health professionals to assess patients coming into the Emergency Department who are showing signs of the coronavirus.
