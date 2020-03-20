City of Myrtle Beach opens hotline for city service questions during COVID-19 pandemic

City of Myrtle Beach opens hotline for city service questions during COVID-19 pandemic
By WMBF News Staff | March 20, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 3:25 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has opened a hotline to answer questions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The information line allows residents to have questions about city services answered during this time.

The community is asked to call 843-918-INFO. The information line will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.

The city of Myrtle Beach has also created an FAQ page on the city’s website that provides up to the minute information on city services and what officials are doing to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

RELATED LINK | Myrtle Beach coronavirus advisory/FAQ page

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.