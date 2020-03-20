CCU president invites spring graduates to take part in summer, winter ceremonies

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University president said canceling spring graduation was one of the most difficult decisions that he has faced during his 13-year tenure.
CCU announced on Thursday that online classes will continue for the rest of the semester and that the spring commencement ceremonies will be canceled due to the coronavirus.
“While I know this decision is a disappointment for you, your family and friends – and for me as well – the health and safety of not only the CCU community, but the surrounding communities, the nation, and the world as a whole must remain our top priority,” CCU President Dr. David DeCenzo said in a letter to students.
DeCenzo said that spring graduates will be invited to take part in the summer 2020 or winter 2020 ceremonies on campus.
He said that once the threat of COVID-19 is eliminated, CCU will be able to provide updated information on future ceremonies for spring 2020 graduates on the commencement website.
DeCenzo said that he will confer the degrees as scheduled in May. Conferring the degree means that students will have all the rights and privileges that they have earned as a graduate of CCU.
“While this situation is unlike anything we could have ever expected, we know the hard work you have put into earning your degree, and we are going to do everything we can to honor you and give you the celebration you deserve,” DeCenzo said in the letter.
