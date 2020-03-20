CCMF adds six more artists to 2020 lineup

March 20, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT - Updated March 20 at 10:46 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Six new artists were added to the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest lineup Friday morning.

According to posts on the festival’s Facebook page, the artists are:

  • Jukebox Rehab
  • Ian Munsick
  • Whits End
  • Chris Bandi
  • Ashland Craft
  • Niko Moon

Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen were previously announced as headliners.

Other artists set to perform include:

  • Matt Stell
  • Michael Ray
  • Riley Green
  • Joe Diffie
  • Jon Pardi
  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • Chris Janson
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Maddie & Tae

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the festival has not been postponed or canceled.

Bob Durkin, the owner and organizer of CCMF, released the following statement earlier this month:

“We are monitoring it very carefully. Safety for our CCMF fans is our No. 1 priority. We are continuing to plan for a safe and fun event.”

The 2020 CCMF starts June 4 and concludes June 7 in Myrtle Beach.

For ticket information, click here.

