CCMF adds six more artists to 2020 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Six new artists were added to the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest lineup Friday morning.
According to posts on the festival’s Facebook page, the artists are:
- Jukebox Rehab
- Ian Munsick
- Whits End
- Chris Bandi
- Ashland Craft
- Niko Moon
Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen were previously announced as headliners.
Other artists set to perform include:
- Matt Stell
- Michael Ray
- Riley Green
- Joe Diffie
- Jon Pardi
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Chris Janson
- Ashley McBryde
- Maddie & Tae
Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the festival has not been postponed or canceled.
Bob Durkin, the owner and organizer of CCMF, released the following statement earlier this month:
“We are monitoring it very carefully. Safety for our CCMF fans is our No. 1 priority. We are continuing to plan for a safe and fun event.”
The 2020 CCMF starts June 4 and concludes June 7 in Myrtle Beach.
For ticket information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.