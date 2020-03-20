Addiction recovery meetings canceled, pushed online due to coronavirus concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many churches along the Grand Strand and around the country are moving Sunday services either online or experimenting with new ways to keep congregations together without meeting in person, such as drive-thru communion, to comply with CDC guidelines.
While Alcoholics Anonymous is not part of the churches itself, those groups who usually rely on churches or other meeting spaces to meet, are getting pushed out as those buildings close.
The pastor at Shepard of the Sea Lutheran Church in Garden City said the room where AA meets is too small for them to safely host any meetings. The latest guidelines from the CDC require people to stay six feet away from one another and limits more than 10 people in close quarters.
The executive director from Shoreline Behavioral Health, John Coffin, said they’re facing similar issues. He said while they remain open, they’re not hosting groups either.
He said it’s detrimental to those who need regular help because group counseling is the “gold standard” in his line of work.
“We’ve basically stopped all of our treatment groups which is really unfortunate because in our field, group treatment is kind of the gold standard. So we do a lot of it, we run 35 groups in any given week so the group rooms are always busy. But we didn’t really have a vehicle to separate people to the degree we’d need to make sure everyone is reasonably safe,” Coffin said.
He also said they’re trying to avoid keeping people in their waiting room, which is difficult for many patients who are used to the “walk-in and wait” model.
He said for some who need help, getting them to make and stick to an appointment can be difficult when they need help the most. He also said they’re working to figure out how to continue care if things do get worse. While online counseling is an option, he admits technology has its issues.
“I know a place that’s having virtual AA and NA meetings and it’s kind of an everybody dial in thing. We’ve had several people try to dial in and there’s something about the technology, it may even be the numbers of people trying to dial in and it’s much more than the system they’re using can hold," Coffin said.
A 24-hour hotline for anyone needing help from AA is encouraged to contact them at 843-445-7119.
