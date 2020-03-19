Surge in South Carolinians applying for unemployment insurance benefits amid coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – As more South Carolinians continue to apply for unemployment insurance benefits amid the coronavirus epidemic, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is hard at work to meet the demand.
According to SCDEW, the organization answered more than 4,000 calls Wednesday. Because of the volume, SCDEW said some staff have been reassigned to assist in customer service roles.
“We have instructed our vendors to increase system capacity as much as possible to help increase access to the portal for folks applying for unemployment insurance benefits. We are and will continue to closely monitor system performance," a tweet from SCDEW states.
SCDEW said they have experienced a 400% increase in the number of claims filed this week compared to last week.
